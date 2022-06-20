ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.46M. PRQR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.09, offering almost -1145.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.4% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.06K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PRQR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.85% year-to-date, but still down -4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 15.43% down in the 30-day period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.53 percent over the past six months and at a 24.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $610k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics N.V. to make $610k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders