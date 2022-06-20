PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) Stock Forecast 2022: $21.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) were traded, and its beta was 4.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.37M. PLXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.50, offering almost -918.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.22% since then. We note from PLx Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 214.85K.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.22 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is -24.10% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLXP is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -895.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -373.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

PLx Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.52 percent over the past six months and at a 14.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 228.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PLx Pharma Inc. to make $5.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. PLx Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -17.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.28% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares, and 42.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.12%. PLx Pharma Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $15.02 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 5.35% or 1.47 million shares worth $11.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $6.13 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.65 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.