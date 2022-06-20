Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.50, and it changed around $4.98 or 22.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.00M. PHVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.94, offering almost 16.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.22% since then. We note from Pharvaris N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.08K.

Pharvaris N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PHVS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pharvaris N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) trade information

Instantly PHVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.50 on Friday, 06/17/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.10% year-to-date, but still up 27.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) is 62.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHVS is forecast to be at a low of $18.67 and a high of $43.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) estimates and forecasts

Pharvaris N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.07 percent over the past six months and at a -26.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.20% in the next quarter.

Pharvaris N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -65.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.27% per year for the next five years.

PHVS Dividends

Pharvaris N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.80% of Pharvaris N.V. shares, and 76.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.55%. Pharvaris N.V. stock is held by 25 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $47.42 million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with 9.84% or 3.26 million shares worth $46.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $12.01 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $10.24 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.