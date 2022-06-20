PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -25.86%

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.11, and it changed around -$0.75 or -5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $843.24M. PBFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.51, offering almost -33.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.76% since then. We note from PBF Logistics LP’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 211.85K.

PBF Logistics LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PBFX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PBF Logistics LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) trade information

Instantly PBFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.01 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.02% year-to-date, but still down -19.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) is -11.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBFX is forecast to be at a low of $16.50 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) estimates and forecasts

PBF Logistics LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.92 percent over the past six months and at a -8.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PBF Logistics LP to make $91.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $89.84 million and $88.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.90%. PBF Logistics LP earnings are expected to increase by 3.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.46% per year for the next five years.

PBFX Dividends

PBF Logistics LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 9.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.15 per year.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.37% of PBF Logistics LP shares, and 22.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.91%. PBF Logistics LP stock is held by 56 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.59% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $39.55 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with 4.69% or 2.94 million shares worth $33.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $34.49 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $27.2 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.