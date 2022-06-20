Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.78 million shares of the Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.72, and it changed around $0.82 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. PCRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.16, offering almost -52.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.14% since then. We note from Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.46K.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PCRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pacira BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) trade information

Instantly PCRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.46 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.72% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is -12.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCRX is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $94.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) estimates and forecasts

Pacira BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.48 percent over the past six months and at a 24.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pacira BioSciences Inc. to make $180.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.80%. Pacira BioSciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -72.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.00% per year for the next five years.

PCRX Dividends

Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares, and 117.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.94%. Pacira BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 402 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 6.97 million shares worth $531.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.27% or 4.67 million shares worth $280.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $196.68 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $184.92 million, which represents about 6.76% of the total shares outstanding.