P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -348.11%

In the last trading session, 0.32 million shares of the P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.25 or 6.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. PIII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.73, offering almost -294.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.69% since then. We note from P3 Health Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 144.32K.

P3 Health Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIII as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. P3 Health Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Instantly PIII has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.42 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.77% year-to-date, but still up 7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) is -12.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIII is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -348.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -348.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $178.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect P3 Health Partners Inc. to make $209.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.91% of P3 Health Partners Inc. shares, and 49.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.86%. P3 Health Partners Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.34% of the shares, which is about 10.12 million shares worth $71.25 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 9.58% or 3.98 million shares worth $28.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wanger Advisor Trust-Wanger USA and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $7.04 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $6.1 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.