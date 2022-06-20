OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.10, and it changed around $1.8 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $840.08M. KIDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.91, offering almost -79.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.68% since then. We note from OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 113.35K.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) trade information

Instantly KIDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.52 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.34% year-to-date, but still down -7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) is -5.82% down in the 30-day period.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) estimates and forecasts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.27 percent over the past six months and at a -5.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. to make $34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.00%.

KIDS Dividends

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.65% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares, and 72.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.65%. OrthoPediatrics Corp. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Brown Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.34% of the shares, which is about 2.7 million shares worth $161.52 million.

Brown Advisory Inc., with 5.94% or 1.2 million shares worth $64.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $97.31 million, making up 8.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $23.17 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.