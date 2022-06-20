OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) were traded, and its beta was -0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.34M. OPGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -644.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.0% since then. We note from OpGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 483.54K.

OpGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OpGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5719 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.00% year-to-date, but still down -12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 30.72% down in the 30-day period.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

OpGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.55 percent over the past six months and at a 52.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $470k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect OpGen Inc. to make $1.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.33 million and $1.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of OpGen Inc. shares, and 9.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.51%. OpGen Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.64% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $1.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.31% or 1.54 million shares worth $1.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.