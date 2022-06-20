Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.18M. ONCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.11, offering almost -1122.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Oncorus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 198.43K.

Oncorus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONCR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncorus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Instantly ONCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.43% year-to-date, but still down -8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) is 12.00% down in the 30-day period.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Oncorus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.97 percent over the past six months and at a -3.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.90% in the next quarter.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.54% of Oncorus Inc. shares, and 77.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.63%. Oncorus Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $16.6 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 11.01% or 2.85 million shares worth $15.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $3.06 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.63 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.