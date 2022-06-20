NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) Share Price Might Move Down By -78.85%

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around -$0.96 or -16.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.36M. NPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -404.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.58% since then. We note from NeuroPace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.93K.

NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) trade information

Instantly NPCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.10% year-to-date, but still down -14.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) is -13.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.27 day(s).

NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) estimates and forecasts

NeuroPace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.92 percent over the past six months and at a 11.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect NeuroPace Inc. to make $11.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

NPCE Dividends

NeuroPace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.52% of NeuroPace Inc. shares, and 89.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.51%. NeuroPace Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with KCK Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.96% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $46.15 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 16.39% or 4.01 million shares worth $40.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $9.13 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $3.85 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.