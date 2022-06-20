Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.66 million shares of the Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $23.95, and it changed around -$1.36 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $737.18M. NMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.16, offering almost -55.16% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $20.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.32% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.60K.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.24 for the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Instantly NMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.05 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 11.46%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -4.54% year-to-date, but still down -13.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is -13.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMM is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -1.88 percent over the past six months and at a 12.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -0.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $289.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to make $301.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.01 million and $200.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.50%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 471.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.08% per year for the next five years.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.69% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, and 13.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.48%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $20.26 million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 1.97% or 0.59 million shares worth $20.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4639.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.