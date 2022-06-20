Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.13, and it changed around -$0.42 or -3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $880.72M. NVGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.21, offering almost -36.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.56% since then. We note from Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.20K.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NVGS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) trade information

Instantly NVGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.60 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.48% year-to-date, but still down -13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) is -19.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81720.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVGS is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) estimates and forecasts

Navigator Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.17 percent over the past six months and at a 157.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 540.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. to make $113.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%. Navigator Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 275.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

NVGS Dividends

Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.69% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares, and 18.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.63%. Navigator Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Gagnon Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.55% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $24.05 million.

Steinberg Asset Management, LLC, with 1.68% or 1.3 million shares worth $11.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $5.27 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.15 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.