Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.83 million shares of the Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.85M. NLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -749.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.19% since then. We note from Nautilus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 848.32K.

Nautilus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NLS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nautilus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Instantly NLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.39% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is -25.09% down in the 30-day period.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Nautilus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.21 percent over the past six months and at a -88.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -27.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -161.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -172.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nautilus Inc. to make $115.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $206.07 million and $169.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. Nautilus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -176.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.72% of Nautilus Inc. shares, and 60.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.68%. Nautilus Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.45% of the shares, which is about 2.02 million shares worth $12.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.38% or 1.99 million shares worth $8.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $5.5 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.59 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.