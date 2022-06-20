National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.20, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $581.44M. NESR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -149.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.81% since then. We note from National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 343.70K.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NESR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

Instantly NESR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.67 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.39% year-to-date, but still down -21.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) is -1.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NESR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $227.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to make $231.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.58% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares, and 62.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.56%. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stock is held by 162 institutions, with SCF Partners, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.80% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $67.13 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.49% or 4.08 million shares worth $38.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $15.81 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $8.4 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.