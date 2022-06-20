Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.34, and it changed around $0.43 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $723.90M. NSSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.00, offering almost -34.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.42% since then. We note from Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 91.53K.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NSSC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Napco Security Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) trade information

Instantly NSSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.12 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) is 13.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NSSC is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) estimates and forecasts

Napco Security Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.55 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc. to make $37.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.43 million and $31.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.30%. Napco Security Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.50% per year for the next five years.

NSSC Dividends

Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.73% of Napco Security Technologies Inc. shares, and 67.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.60%. Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 1.93 million shares worth $48.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.05% or 1.85 million shares worth $38.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $34.43 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $20.29 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.