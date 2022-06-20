Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $100.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.78, and it changed around $3.05 or 5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. MCRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.26, offering almost -60.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 122.75K.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MCRI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) trade information

Instantly MCRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.42 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.51% year-to-date, but still down -7.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is -9.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCRI is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) estimates and forecasts

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.87 percent over the past six months and at a 24.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. to make $122.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 181.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.00% per year for the next five years.

MCRI Dividends

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares, and 61.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.51%. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.73% of the shares, which is about 2.02 million shares worth $176.56 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 5.69% or 1.07 million shares worth $79.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $57.02 million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $45.34 million, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.