Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) Stock Forecast 2022: $77.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.95, and it changed around $1.17 or 6.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $685.08M. MIRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.65, offering almost -43.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.74% since then. We note from Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.51K.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MIRM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.32 for the current quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

Instantly MIRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.72 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) is -13.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIRM is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -285.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.27 percent over the past six months and at a 22.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 247.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $18.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 263.40%.

MIRM Dividends

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.22%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.15% of the shares, which is about 4.19 million shares worth $66.8 million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 11.20% or 3.57 million shares worth $56.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $12.21 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $8.39 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.