Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.98, and it changed around $0.34 or 2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. TIGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.88, offering almost -126.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.34% since then. We note from Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 159.41K.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) trade information

Instantly TIGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.97 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.87% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) is -10.42% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 560.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Millicom International Cellular S.A. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 119.40%.

TIGO Dividends

Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares, and 23.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.75%. Millicom International Cellular S.A. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Fiduciary Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.58% of the shares, which is about 1.61 million shares worth $45.73 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc., with 1.58% or 1.6 million shares worth $40.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

FMI International Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Wireless were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $44.38 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Wireless held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $2.63 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.