MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around $0.32 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $593.08M. MAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.00, offering almost -397.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from MediaAlpha Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.76K.

MediaAlpha Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Instantly MAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.73 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.80% year-to-date, but still up 1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) is -8.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAX is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

MediaAlpha Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.54 percent over the past six months and at a -210.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect MediaAlpha Inc. to make $141.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.50%.

MediaAlpha Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.20% per year for the next five years.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.55% of MediaAlpha Inc. shares, and 96.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.13%. MediaAlpha Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 40.74% of the shares, which is about 16.94 million shares worth $280.36 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 15.73% or 6.54 million shares worth $101.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $71.73 million, making up 11.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $16.96 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.