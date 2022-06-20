Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX: MMX) Stock Forecast: $7.49 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $585.66M. MMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.72, offering almost -26.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.27% since then. We note from Maverix Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.59K.

Maverix Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MMX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maverix Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) trade information

Instantly MMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.76 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.67% year-to-date, but still down -7.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX) is 8.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMX is forecast to be at a low of $5.18 and a high of $7.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) estimates and forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.20%.

MMX Dividends

Maverix Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX:MMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.27% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares, and 23.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.80%. Maverix Metals Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $25.13 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 2.04% or 3.0 million shares worth $14.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $20.5 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $12.53 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.