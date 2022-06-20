MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. MKTW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.97, offering almost -361.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.04% since then. We note from MarketWise Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 220.25K.

MarketWise Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MKTW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MarketWise Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) trade information

Instantly MKTW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.19% year-to-date, but still up 18.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) is 48.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKTW is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect MarketWise Inc. to make $138.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.13 million and $145.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.

MKTW Dividends

MarketWise Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 01.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.65% of MarketWise Inc. shares, and 55.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.45%. MarketWise Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.16% of the shares, which is about 2.5 million shares worth $18.85 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with 5.38% or 1.47 million shares worth $11.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $4.36 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $3.27 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.