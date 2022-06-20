Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.70M. TUSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost -131.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.36% since then. We note from Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 283.60K.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUSK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.33% year-to-date, but still down -12.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is 9.50% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUSK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc. to make $75.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.64% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, and 71.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.92%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Wexford Capital LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 47.64% of the shares, which is about 22.24 million shares worth $40.48 million.

Wexford Capital LP, with 47.13% or 22.24 million shares worth $40.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $1.46 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.