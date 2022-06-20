Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.26, and it changed around $1.81 or 3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. MSGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.21, offering almost -59.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.91% since then. We note from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 208.34K.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MSGE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) trade information

Instantly MSGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.74 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.44% year-to-date, but still down -13.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) is -14.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSGE is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) estimates and forecasts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.09 percent over the past six months and at a 80.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 828.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $408.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to make $335.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 309.60%.

MSGE Dividends

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 and February 14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. shares, and 90.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.11%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock is held by 326 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 22.57% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $434.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.38% or 2.56 million shares worth $180.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.46 million shares worth $172.75 million, making up 8.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $82.38 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.