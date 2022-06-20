Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.58 million shares of the Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.17, and it changed around $1.32 or 4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. LOB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.89, offering almost -192.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.18% since then. We note from Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 426.22K.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LOB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) trade information

Instantly LOB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.35 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.85% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is -9.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOB is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) estimates and forecasts

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.04 percent over the past six months and at a -30.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares Inc. to make $108.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.70%.

LOB Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.47 per year.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.87% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares, and 68.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.10%. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.23% of the shares, which is about 5.36 million shares worth $467.65 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 5.56% or 2.44 million shares worth $212.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $192.23 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $177.71 million, which represents about 4.65% of the total shares outstanding.