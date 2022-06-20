Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.70, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.99M. LQDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.73, offering almost -109.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.86% since then. We note from Liquidity Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 190.31K.

Liquidity Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LQDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) trade information

Instantly LQDT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.66 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is 4.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LQDT is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Liquidity Services Inc. to make $66.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.89 million and $61.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.40%.

LQDT Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.07% of Liquidity Services Inc. shares, and 66.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.87%. Liquidity Services Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 3.89 million shares worth $66.65 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.26% or 2.23 million shares worth $49.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $35.62 million, making up 5.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $16.35 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.