Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE).

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.46, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $797.54M. EGLE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.75, offering almost -37.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.03% since then. We note from Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 446.47K.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EGLE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.62 for the current quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

Instantly EGLE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.26 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is -11.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGLE is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.99 percent over the past six months and at a 49.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to make $139.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.33 million and $136.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%.

EGLE Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 13.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.87% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares, and 80.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 27.62% of the shares, which is about 3.78 million shares worth $172.06 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.73% or 1.2 million shares worth $54.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $35.41 million, making up 4.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $17.47 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.