Let’s Talk About How XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.95M. XBIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -230.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.18, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.97% since then. We note from XBiotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 103.97K.

XBiotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XBIT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XBiotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) trade information

Instantly XBIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.80 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.91% year-to-date, but still down -9.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is -8.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XBIT is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -250.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -250.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XBiotech Inc. to make $7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%.

XBIT Dividends

XBiotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.29% of XBiotech Inc. shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.83%. XBiotech Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $11.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.38% or 1.03 million shares worth $8.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $7.05 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.8 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.