Let’s Talk About How DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $224.19M. DBVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.29, offering almost -179.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.89% since then. We note from DBV Technologies S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 717.02K.

DBV Technologies S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DBVT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.62% year-to-date, but still down -18.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 69.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBVT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

DBV Technologies S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.09 percent over the past six months and at a 22.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -180.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect DBV Technologies S.A. to make $1.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.70%.

DBV Technologies S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 39.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.22% per year for the next five years.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares, and 19.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.21%. DBV Technologies S.A. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.26% of the shares, which is about 14.61 million shares worth $23.38 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 1.94% or 2.13 million shares worth $3.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $1.11 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.