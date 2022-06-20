Let’s Get Started On The Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.77, and it changed around $0.29 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $727.16M. GLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.26, offering almost -45.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.36% since then. We note from Global Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 100.53K.

Global Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GLP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) trade information

Instantly GLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.93 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.58% year-to-date, but still down -24.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is -24.50% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLP is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global Partners LP (GLP) estimates and forecasts

Global Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.55 percent over the past six months and at a 163.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 182.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Global Partners LP to make $4.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.55 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%.

GLP Dividends

Global Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.38. It is important to note, however, that the 11.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.00 per year.

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.23% of Global Partners LP shares, and 29.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.48%. Global Partners LP stock is held by 97 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $136.27 million.

Pallas Capital Advisors Llc, with 3.96% or 1.35 million shares worth $36.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $94.45 million, making up 10.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $59.52 million, which represents about 6.60% of the total shares outstanding.