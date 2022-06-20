Let’s Discuss The Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.27, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.01M. PHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.17, offering almost -492.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.87% since then. We note from Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.15K.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PHAT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.97 for the current quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.12% year-to-date, but still down -7.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is -29.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHAT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -761.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -139.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $270k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.29% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 60.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.24%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Frazier Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $114.63 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.97% or 3.12 million shares worth $61.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $18.87 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $12.61 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.