Let’s Discuss The Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.63, and it changed around $0.89 or 4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.24M. ALBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.86, offering almost -92.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.27% since then. We note from Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.81K.

Albireo Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALBO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.85 for the current quarter.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Instantly ALBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.21 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is -7.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Albireo Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.00 percent over the past six months and at a -268.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc. to make $10.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.97 million and $1.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 304.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 443.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.10%.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares, and 91.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. Albireo Pharma Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 2.36 million shares worth $54.97 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 12.18% or 2.36 million shares worth $54.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $37.72 million, making up 6.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $28.49 million, which represents about 5.16% of the total shares outstanding.