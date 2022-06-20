Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.86M. LFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.58, offering almost -87.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.72% since then. We note from Leafly Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 199.26K.

Leafly Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LFLY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

Instantly LFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.61 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) is -32.09% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFLY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

Leafly Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.20 percent over the past six months and at a -368.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Leafly Holdings Inc. to make $12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.50% of Leafly Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.03%.