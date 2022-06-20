Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around $0.31 or 3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.21M. LNDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.64, offering almost -27.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Landec Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 84.35K.

Landec Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LNDC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Landec Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) trade information

Instantly LNDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.93 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.99% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) is 9.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LNDC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) estimates and forecasts

Landec Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.88 percent over the past six months and at a -625.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Landec Corporation to make $44.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -67.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%. Landec Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

LNDC Dividends

Landec Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of Landec Corporation shares, and 88.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.91%. Landec Corporation stock is held by 142 institutions, with Wynnefield Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $34.92 million.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, with 9.93% or 2.93 million shares worth $32.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $12.16 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $7.94 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.