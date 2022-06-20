Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.21% from the last close. KSCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -767.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.46% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 407.77K.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.36% year-to-date, but still down -21.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -11.45% down in the 30-day period.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.18% of Knightscope Inc. shares, and 0.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Knightscope Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 15000.0 shares worth $75600.0.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with 0.03% or 6790.0 shares worth $34221.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.