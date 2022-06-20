Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.52 million shares of the Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.83, and it changed around $2.09 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. JACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.35, offering almost -104.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.66% since then. We note from Jack in the Box Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 445.03K.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) trade information

Instantly JACK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.01 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.61% year-to-date, but still down -13.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is -18.67% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) estimates and forecasts

Jack in the Box Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.44 percent over the past six months and at a -14.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. to make $403.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%. Jack in the Box Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.32% per year for the next five years.

JACK Dividends

Jack in the Box Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.84 per year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares, and 112.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.29%. Jack in the Box Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.61% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $306.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.73% or 2.05 million shares worth $179.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $118.24 million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $70.64 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.