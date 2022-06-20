It’s Easy To Bet On Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) were traded, and its beta was -0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.84, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.37M. TNP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.90, offering almost -57.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.64% since then. We note from Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 248.46K.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TNP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Instantly TNP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.40 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.10% year-to-date, but still down -15.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is -21.49% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNP is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.40 percent over the past six months and at a 148.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 139.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited to make $134.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.72 million and $88.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.30%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited earnings are expected to increase by 140.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.43 per year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.76% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares, and 10.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.68%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stock is held by 45 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $7.98 million.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with 6.06% or 1.1 million shares worth $9.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $2.81 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 35188.0 shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.