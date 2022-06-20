It’s Easy To Bet On Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.55M. SCVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.21, offering almost -83.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.45% since then. We note from Shoe Carnival Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 371.17K.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) trade information

Instantly SCVL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.82 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.64% year-to-date, but still down -5.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) is -5.06% down in the 30-day period.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) estimates and forecasts

Shoe Carnival Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.45 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $314.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Shoe Carnival Inc. to make $361.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $328.46 million and $298.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.30%. Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 865.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SCVL Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.01 per year.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.23% of Shoe Carnival Inc. shares, and 66.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.17%. Shoe Carnival Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.22% of the shares, which is about 2.88 million shares worth $83.92 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.13% or 2.01 million shares worth $78.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $42.01 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $18.25 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.