Is Sleep Number Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SNBR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.72, and it changed around $1.43 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $783.65M. SNBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.00, offering almost -244.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.55% since then. We note from Sleep Number Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.82K.

Sleep Number Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SNBR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sleep Number Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Instantly SNBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.61 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.98% year-to-date, but still down -9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is -19.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNBR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Sleep Number Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.70 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $523.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sleep Number Corporation to make $702.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.20%. Sleep Number Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 25.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.80% per year for the next five years.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.51% of Sleep Number Corporation shares, and 102.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.04%. Sleep Number Corporation stock is held by 300 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.90% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $179.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.63% or 2.59 million shares worth $198.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $113.89 million, making up 7.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $51.09 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.