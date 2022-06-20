Is Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million shares of the Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.88, and it changed around $0.9 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $914.88M. MRUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.09, offering almost -66.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.24% since then. We note from Merus N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 297.31K.

Merus N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRUS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Merus N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Instantly MRUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.74 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.48% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is 25.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRUS is forecast to be at a low of $31.30 and a high of $42.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Merus N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.45 percent over the past six months and at a -43.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -59.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Merus N.V. to make $9.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.38 million and $13.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.57% of Merus N.V. shares, and 75.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.36%. Merus N.V. stock is held by 143 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 4.14 million shares worth $131.5 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 8.45% or 3.68 million shares worth $117.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $50.15 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $39.38 million, which represents about 3.67% of the total shares outstanding.