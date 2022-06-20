Is Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.97, and it changed around $4.69 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27B. KRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $161.98, offering almost -54.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.11% since then. We note from Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.58K.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRTX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.07 for the current quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) trade information

Instantly KRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 108.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is 4.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRTX is forecast to be at a low of $160.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) estimates and forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.66 percent over the past six months and at a -53.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.10%, down from the previous year.

KRTX Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.24% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 96.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.64%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.31% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $599.21 million.

Arch Venture Management, Llc, with 9.75% or 2.91 million shares worth $381.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $141.62 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $97.99 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.