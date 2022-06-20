Is Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE: EXTN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.77M. EXTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -62.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.79% since then. We note from Exterran Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 251.53K.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Instantly EXTN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.75 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.40% year-to-date, but still down -17.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is -18.94% down in the 30-day period.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Exterran Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.36 percent over the past six months and at a 29.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Exterran Corporation to make $196.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Exterran Corporation shares, and 67.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.97%. Exterran Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with Chai Trust Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.49% of the shares, which is about 8.16 million shares worth $24.31 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.10% or 1.7 million shares worth $5.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $2.11 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.74 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.