Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: CWCO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.12, and it changed around $0.48 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.98M. CWCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.77, offering almost -12.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.33% since then. We note from Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.72K.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CWCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) trade information

Instantly CWCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.30 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.31% year-to-date, but still down -9.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is 9.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWCO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) estimates and forecasts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.16 percent over the past six months and at a 191.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 209.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. to make $18.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.45 million and $16.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.20%. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -60.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

CWCO Dividends

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.43% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares, and 56.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.75%. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Amundi being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $17.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.57% or 0.7 million shares worth $7.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $2.51 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.2 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.