Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.80, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.15M. NOTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.66, offering almost -414.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.66% since then. We note from Inotiv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 261.89K.

Inotiv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NOTV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inotiv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.90 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.95% year-to-date, but still down -16.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is -33.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOTV is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -442.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -323.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 193.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 282.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 425.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $127.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inotiv Inc. to make $138.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 359.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.94% of Inotiv Inc. shares, and 55.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.28%. Inotiv Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with P2 Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.58% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $123.98 million.

Iszo Capital Management LP, with 5.01% or 1.28 million shares worth $53.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $22.43 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $20.59 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.