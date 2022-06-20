Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.61, and it changed around $0.86 or 12.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.18M. ISSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.90, offering almost -30.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.18% since then. We note from Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.66K.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISSC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) trade information

Instantly ISSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.01% year-to-date, but still down -5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) is -17.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISSC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ISSC Dividends

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.82% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares, and 24.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.74%. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 1.13 million shares worth $9.09 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.79% or 0.48 million shares worth $3.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $1.95 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.94 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.