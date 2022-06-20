Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.34, and it changed around -$1.51 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. IIPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $288.02, offering almost -165.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.33% since then. We note from Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 348.19K.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) trade information

Instantly IIPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.79% year-to-date, but still down -16.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is -15.43% down in the 30-day period.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) estimates and forecasts

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.60 percent over the past six months and at a 26.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. to make $74.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.50%.

IIPR Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares, and 68.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stock is held by 575 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.66% of the shares, which is about 4.38 million shares worth $899.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.62% or 3.81 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $333.61 million, making up 6.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $226.37 million, which represents about 4.08% of the total shares outstanding.