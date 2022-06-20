Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.13, and it changed around $3.39 or 11.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. IMCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.83, offering almost -26.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.37% since then. We note from Immunocore Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.53K.

Immunocore Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMCR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunocore Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) trade information

Instantly IMCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.19 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.24% year-to-date, but still up 12.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) is 13.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMCR is forecast to be at a low of $26.38 and a high of $63.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) estimates and forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.39 percent over the past six months and at a 33.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Immunocore Holdings plc to make $6.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.85 million and $9.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.40%.

IMCR Dividends

Immunocore Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.54% of Immunocore Holdings plc shares, and 40.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.31%. Immunocore Holdings plc stock is held by 60 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.75% of the shares, which is about 2.52 million shares worth $86.31 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 5.63% or 2.47 million shares worth $84.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $12.43 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $7.14 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.