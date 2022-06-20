If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.95, and it changed around $1.7 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.22B. LIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.89, offering almost -59.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.78% since then. We note from LivaNova PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 370.82K.

LivaNova PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIVN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LivaNova PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) trade information

Instantly LIVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.68 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.57% year-to-date, but still down -11.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is -8.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIVN is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) estimates and forecasts

LivaNova PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.74 percent over the past six months and at a 25.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $248.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect LivaNova PLC to make $256.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $264.5 million and $253.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.42%. LivaNova PLC earnings are expected to increase by 62.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.60% per year for the next five years.

LIVN Dividends

LivaNova PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of LivaNova PLC shares, and 105.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.04%. LivaNova PLC stock is held by 362 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $515.28 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.47% or 4.53 million shares worth $370.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $110.94 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $126.96 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.