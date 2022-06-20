If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around $0.22 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.50M. INOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -138.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.28% since then. We note from Innodata Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 94.39K.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Instantly INOD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.44% year-to-date, but still down -5.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is -26.86% down in the 30-day period.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. Innodata Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -360.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Innodata Inc. shares, and 22.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.78%. Innodata Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $7.48 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.18% or 1.14 million shares worth $6.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $5.4 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.76 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.