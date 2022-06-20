If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.32 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42M. AREB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -1233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 426.06K.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 10.92% down in the 30-day period.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.23% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.22%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 53323.0 shares worth $95981.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.31% or 14639.0 shares worth $26350.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.