HZO Stock Forecast 2022: MarineMax Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 4.02% – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  HZO Stock Forecast 2022: MarineMax Inc. Remains We...

HZO Stock Forecast 2022: MarineMax Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 4.02%

In the last trading session, 0.73 million shares of the MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.09, and it changed around -$0.57 or -1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $846.39M. HZO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.06, offering almost -64.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.02% since then. We note from MarineMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.53K.

MarineMax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HZO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MarineMax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

Instantly HZO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.61 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.18% year-to-date, but still down -6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is -9.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HZO is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

MarineMax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.13 percent over the past six months and at a 21.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $763.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MarineMax Inc. to make $555.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.40%. MarineMax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

HZO Dividends

MarineMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of MarineMax Inc. shares, and 107.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.04%. MarineMax Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.32% of the shares, which is about 4.16 million shares worth $167.44 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 9.31% or 2.01 million shares worth $80.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $90.33 million, making up 7.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $71.87 million, which represents about 7.09% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

In this video, the Stocks Telegraph bring you exciting solar stocks with the potential to become market leaders in the next decade. We have compiled the five best solar stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Sunnova Energy International (NOVA stock), Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS stock), Canadian Solar (CSIQ stock), FTC Solar (FTCI stock), and iSun (ISUN stock). Solar stocks have been a prime highlight as the U.S. targets to limit carbon emissions across the states. Moreover, the growing energy demand for industries has pulled solar companies to increase production. For instance, Tesla’s Gigafactory is solely powered by solar energy. The growing demand for solar energy has made solar stocks a promising sector in the past couple of years. The long-term prospect looks solid with the demand expected to increase further. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Sunnova Energy International (NOVA stock) 3:00 - Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS stock) 5:24 - Canadian Solar (CSIQ stock) 7:10 - FTC Solar (FTCI stock) 9:01 - iSun (ISUN stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Sunnova Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NOVA/ Shoals Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SHLS/ Canadian Solar : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CSIQ/ FTC Solar : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FTCI/ iSun : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ISUN/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SolarStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Five Best Solar Stocks To Buy And Hold For Long Term
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLnlxanVxNWRoeFNr
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks under 10 dollars to invest in for the long term. Usually, investors do tend to define the scope of a company through its share price but it is not. Rather, the market value is more good indicator of how big a company is. We have some exciting and we developed companies trading under $10. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks under $10. The stocks mentioned in this video are AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock), Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock), Farfetch (FTCH stock), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock), and Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock). Stocks under $10 can be one of the best ways to start your investment. These companies are usually making progress and have the potential to post growth in the near term. Moreover, considering the overall market, we are dealing with inflation, high-interest rates, global supply issues, and wars. In these circumstances, the market would remain bear. So, as an investor, you would opt for safer options and look for growth in the long term. In these times, investing in stocks under 10 dollars can be the best way to keep your cash growing. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - AbCellera Biologics (ABCL stock) 3:19 - Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock) 5:33 - Farfetch (FTCH stock) 7:15 - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT stock) 8:50 - Crescent Point Energy (CPG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- AbCellera Biologics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABCL/ Nikola Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NKLA/ Farfetch : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FTCH/ Adaptive Biotechnologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADPT/ Crescent Point Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder10Dollar, #LongTermInvesting, #Stocks
Five Best Stocks Under 10 Dollars To Invest In For Long Term
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlZJSFMzTmZaSlNF
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy for the next 5 years. As things are recovering for good in 2022, we expect these stocks to continue the growth and give you good returns in the long run. The stocks mentioned in this video are Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock), Uber Technologies (UBER stock), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock), Cloudflare (NET stock), and Chevron Corporation (CVX stock). In the next five years, things would be different. The world is progressing at a fast speed and technology is really driving the world economy. Apart from that, increasing inflation, interest rates, and global crisis are all key factors to consider while investing. The stock market is recovering, in general, after the pandemic hit. Companies are reporting improving first-quarter results in 2022. We would be looking into stocks from different industries which hold growth potential in the long term. At the same time, these stocks need to be well-established as we need to minimize our risk considering the economic circumstances. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:17 - Bank of America Corporation (BAC stock) 2:53 - Uber Technologies (UBER stock) 5:11 - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC stock) 7:13 - Cloudflare (NET stock) 8:55 - Chevron Corporation (CVX stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bank of America : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BAC/ Uber Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UBER/ AmerisourceBergen : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ABC/ Cloudflare : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NET/ Chevron Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CVX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #StocksForLongTerm, #Investing
Five Best Stocks For The Next 5 Years
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLmJZNVBmZkNpWWNJ
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]